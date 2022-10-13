United Way 's "Make Change In Your Hometown" Campaign

October 13, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A campaign focused on “making change” in the community is continuing through this weekend.



The Livingston County United Way says it continues to hear from families in the community that they are really feeling the impacts of inflation. Gas and food prices are said to have taken their toll on household budgets and there does not seem to be an end in sight. In response, United Way says it has partnered with some local establishments to conduct a Round Up campaign.



Local establishments throughout the county are participating in the “Make Change in Your Hometown” campaign through this Saturday. When people make a purchase at specific locations, the cashier will ask if they would like to donate a dollar or round up to support the Livingston County United Way.



Community partners for the Make Change in your Hometown Campaign include: Boomers Party Store in Brighton, Ore Creek Craft Cider in Pinckney, Uptown Coffee in Howell, and Village Party Store in Hamburg Township.



The United Way says the community should stay tuned for more “Make Change in your Hometown” locations as their campaign continues throughout the year.



Officials say they need support as they help neighbors and the community stay strong and healthy – and “Amazing things happen when we stand united”. If stopping by one of the community establishments is not possible, they ask that people consider donating directly to the United Way online or by mail.



Details are available in the attached release.