Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club & Foundation Surpass $1 Million Milestone

September 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club and Livingston Sunrise Rotary Foundation announced a historic achievement - over $1 million raised and distributed to support non-profits and service organizations.



The milestone is said to underscore the club's enduring commitment to community service since its inception in 2004 and the Foundation’s establishment in 2005.



Since its founding, the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Foundation has dedicated its efforts to improving the quality of life within our community and beyond. A majority of the funds have been raised through the club's signature annual event, “Midnight in the Tropics.” Officials say the annual event not only brings the community together but also generates crucial support for the club’s selected beneficiaries.



This year’s event, held on March 2, 2024, was said to be particularly impactful. The beneficiaries of the 2024 Midnight in the Tropics were:



-Reaching Higher - $50,000 - main photo

-The Torch/Torch 180 - $30,000 - middle photo

-Livingston County Catholic Charities Youth Substance Abuse Program - $25,000 - bottom photo



Dianne McCormick, President of the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club, expressed her pride in the club’s accomplishments: "Reaching the $1 million mark is a testament to the dedication of our members and the generosity of our community. We are honored to support these vital organizations that make a real difference in people's lives."



Timothy Williams, President of the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Foundation Board, added, "This milestone reflects not just the funds we've raised, but the impact our Rotarians have had. We are thrilled to see the positive changes these grants bring to our community and beyond. Our commitment to supporting meaningful projects continues, and we look forward to future opportunities to give back."



The Livingston Sunrise Rotary Foundation supports a variety of projects including international, community, vocational, and club initiatives. Grants are awarded based on significance, impact, sustainability, and alignment with the mission of service.



Some of the many organizations supported by the Foundation include the Brighton High School All Night Party, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Livingston County, the Gleaner’s Food Bank, the Guatemala Literacy Project, and the Special Olympics, among others.



Looking ahead, the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club says it’s excited to announce that the 2025 Midnight in the Tropics is scheduled for March 1, 2025. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities will soon be available online at www.midnightinthetropics.com.



For those interested in learning more about the Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club or how to get involved, visit the provided link. The club meets every Friday at 7:30 AM at the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) in Howell.



About Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club: The Livingston Sunrise Rotary Club is part of Rotary International, a worldwide organization of business and professional leaders that provides humanitarian service, encourages high ethical standards in all vocations, and helps build goodwill and peace in the world. Our motto, “The Weekend Starts Here,” reflects the club’s dynamic approach to service and fellowship. Join us for breakfast, and start your weekend by making a difference.