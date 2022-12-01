Active Shooter Response Training Coming To Howell

December 1, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An active shooter response training program is coming to Howell next spring.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the ALICE Training® Institute have teamed up to bring ALICE Instructor Certification Training to the community on March 27th and 28th.



The goal of the program is to empower individuals to participate in their own survival in the gap between when a violent situation begins and when law enforcement arrives. The two-day instructor course will be held at Parker Middle School.



The training is described as a proactive options-based response program that prepares civilians with life skills to increase survivability in the face of violence. The program also addresses the fallacies of a one-size-fits-all response plan by explaining the truths and realities of Violent Critical Incidents.



The course is designed for law enforcement, schools, universities, hospitals, businesses, and places of worship.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says it’s dedicated to the safety and security of schools, places of worship, and businesses. By bringing the instructor-level course, the Office says it hopes to help better equip the community and surrounding areas.



Completing the course provides individuals with certification in ALICE proactive options-based responses and prepares them to take those same strategies back to their organization and community.



A release states that through training and empowerment, citizens can apply the ALICE proactive response options and improve their chances of survival in any environment where they are confronted by an active shooter or violent intruder.



More information is attached.