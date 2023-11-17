Livingston County Elected Officials Announce Re-Election Bid

November 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Six county-wide elected officials have announced their intent to seek re-election.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, Prosecutor David Reader, Clerk Elizabeth Hundley, Treasurer Jennifer Nash, Register of Deeds Brandon Denby, and Drain Commissioner Brian Jonckheere will each be seeking re-election in the upcoming 2024 election cycle.



A release states the breadth of experience among the elected officials has warranted each as respected leaders across the state and among their peers.



More information about each candidate is available in the attached release.



A link to county candidate filings is provided.