Livingston County Literacy Coalition To Host 2nd Annual Trivia For Literacy Fundraiser

September 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Literacy Coalition is inviting community members to “put their knowledge to the test for a great cause” at its 2nd Annual Trivia for Literacy fundraiser.



The fundraiser is set Saturday, October 10th from 4:30 to 7pm at Faulkwood Golf Club in Howell.



The evening will feature trivia hosted by Matt Eickhoff, chef-inspired food, a cash bar, and plenty of friendly competition — all while raising funds to support free adult literacy programs in Livingston County.



Tickets are $30 per person, with special early-bird pricing of $25 through September 10th. Community members are encouraged to purchase tickets early to take advantage of the discounted rate.



Release:



Proceeds from Trivia for Literacy support LCLC’s work providing free literacy services to adults who live or work in Livingston County. LCLC programs include personalized one-on-one tutoring in Adult Basic Education and English as a Second Language (ESL), ESL conversation groups, volunteer support for LESA ESL classes, digital literacy programming, and workplace literacy initiatives.



Nearly 8% of adults in Livingston County struggle with basic literacy, which can affect their ability to participate fully in the workforce, support their children’s education, navigate healthcare, and manage everyday tasks. LCLC works with adult learners to build the skills and confidence they need to achieve greater independence and reach their personal and professional goals.



Literacy can have an impact far beyond the individual learner. Stronger literacy skills can help adults gain meaningful employment, support their children’s academic success, navigate the healthcare system, and participate more fully in their communities.



LCLC’s work is made possible by dedicated volunteers and community partners. Trained volunteer tutors provide individualized support based on each learner’s needs and goals, while community partnerships help LCLC provide accessible learning opportunities throughout Livingston County.



In addition to purchasing tickets, local businesses, organizations, and individuals can support Trivia for Literacy through sponsorship opportunities. Sponsorships range from the $250 Tutor Trivia Table Sponsorship to the $2,500 Literacy Luminary sponsorship, with a variety of recognition opportunities available.



More information is available in the provided links.



An event flyer is attached.