Livingston Link-Up Event Aims To Connect Community

January 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free networking event is planned early next month in Genoa Township that organizers say offers professionals and organizations an opportunity to meet up with the people and groups working on local issues.



The Livingston Link-Up event is geared toward professionals, business members, medical personnel, care providers, those who assist residents in need, and anyone looking to learn more about the community’s services.



A press release states referrals, insights, volunteerism, and financial support might just be the “missing link” in solving some shared community challenges.



Community Collaborative Planner Amy Johnston with the Livingston County Human Services Collaborative Body says the event provides an opportunity for local agencies and organizations to network and build relationships that will last beyond the event and lead to collaboration across sectors - which further supports residents in need.



The free event is planned on Friday, February 3rd from 4 to 6:30pm at 2|42 Community Church located at 7526 Grand River.



A link to register is provided. The deadline is January 25th.