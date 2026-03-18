County, Vet Services Committee Reach Agreement Over Proposed Millage Rate

March 18, 2026

Jessica Mathews / Miranda Richardson / News@whmi.com





An agreement appears to have been reached on the proposed Livingston County Veteran Services millage rate that will eventually be decided by voters this year.



It follows a clash between the Livingston County Veterans Services Committee and Commissioner Wes Nakagiri as head of a board subcommittee over a resolution setting the proposed millage rate and language.



Board of Commissioners Chairman Nick Fiani told WHMI he’s excited to share that he and Commissioner Frank Sample met with the Veterans Services Director Ramon Baca and the Veteran Services Committee. He asserted after thorough discussion, they ultimately reached agreeable terms and a resolution will be brought before the full board to place the language on the ballot its meeting on Monday, March 23rd.



Fiani noted it includes a ballot date of this August, and will include a mutually agreed millage rate of point-1117, the current rate.



The Veterans Committee had recommended a different rate and the August date, which has been past standard, but the FAM subcommittee voted in favor of November instead.



Fiani said “when it became very clear something needed to be done, Commissioner Sample and I took it upon ourselves - even though we weren’t involved in the initial discussions and conversations - to try and diffuse the situation and work collaboratively and remove any type of divisiveness. And in doing so, we had the opportunity to have an extensive conversation with Director Baca, which was very positive and very productive, and that’s how we came to this mutual agreement”.



Fiani said they thoroughly evaluated the proposed millage rates and after reviewing the point-1117 - which he said would be a straight renewal of the current millage – all parties agreed and concluded this rate would be more than sufficient in that “no veteran will be harmed in any way with the county proposing and maintaining the current rate”.



Fiani went on to assert “we will still be able to provide top-tier services for all the veterans throughout the county - and we owe a debt of gratitude to the Veteran Services Department for the remarkable work they’ve done over the years”. He added “the Board of Commissioners, even if for some reason in the distant future the Veterans Department needed additional funding for whatever reason, the Board of Commissioners is without hesitation prepared to provide that additional capital if it ever became necessary”.





Veterans Services Director Ramon Baca provided the following statement to WHMI:



“Our Veterans Committee — Commissioners Fiani, Sample, and I — reached a compromise on the millage resolution. The rate will move to the current Headlee Amendment rate of 0.1117 (down from 0.1127), which is a slight reduction from what appeared on the 2022 ballot. The proposal will appear on the August 2026 ballot for a six-year term (2028–2033), beginning immediately after the current millage expires.



If inflation or other cost pressures create a need for additional funding during those years—and the rate has already been levied at its maximum—we would plan to return to voters to request approval for a higher rate based on demonstrated impact and need. Commissioners Fiani and Sample did a good job helping to diffuse the situation that arose earlier, and this outcome reflects strong teamwork and collaboration.



If voters approve the measure in August, the rate of 0.1117 mills will be locked in beginning in 2028. However, should the Headlee rollback apply at that time, the maximum allowable levy may fall below 0.1117. Depending on future economic conditions, inflation, and any expansions in departmental services—such as those driven by veterans’ needs, rising caseloads, or staffing requirements—this could potentially impact the department’s budget. At this stage, these factors remain theoretical, so it is too early to determine the exact impact”.



Again, the proposed resolution will be up for discussion and potential action at Monday night’s meeting.



Links to past stories on the topic are provided.