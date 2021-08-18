Livingston County United Way Kicks Off 2021 Campaign

August 18, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





In kicking off it’s 2021 Campaign this week, the Livingston County United Way says if the past year has taught anything, it’s that the community can pull together to take care of one another when times are tough.



Officials say last year, the community reacted quickly and generously to their call to lend a hand to those affected by the devastation brought on by COVID. Many of those affected needed help for the first time ever in their lives. Officials say together, they were able to mobilize funds, people and coalitions to respond immediately to community members’ needs. More than a year later in the pandemic, there are still said to be issues affecting the county.



A press release states that while some people are starting to get back to some sense of normal, there are still many who are not back on solid ground and the United Way would like to offer help and connection to needed resources to anyone still needing support. The release states there are also many families saying they are on solid ground and would like to help their neighbors.



The United Way says it recognizes that once the immediate efforts end and relief funds run out, people will still need their help to reconnect to the community and post-pandemic life. From a recent ALICE Report, Livingston County has 24% of neighbors who are working but not making ends meet. That’s almost 1 in 4 and it was before the pandemic. Donations made last year supported 55 programs that helped keep people healthy, housed and safe.



As the United Way embarks on the 2021 Campaign, officials say their goal is to get all neighbors back on their feet.



Donations can be made online at www.lcunitedway.org or by mail to 2980 Dorr Road, Brighton. 48116