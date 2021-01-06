United Way Launching 21 Day Equity Challenge

January 6, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County United Way is encouraging community members to sign up for an upcoming 21 Day Equity Challenge.



Over the summer, the United Way Worldwide Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Team created a 21 Day Equity Challenge and engaged many of the local United Ways, with more than 1,000 people participating. The leaning model is now being implemented locally.



The Livingston County United Way will host the challenge, starting January 18th and ending February 8th, via e-newsletters sent every day to those who sign up to participate. The newsletters will feature a series of articles, videos, and podcasts about equity for 21 consecutive days. Each challenge will be designed to develop someone’s personal equity lens and will take no more than 15 minutes a day, unless a participant chooses to do more.



Officials say they want the challenge to be part of a larger conversation and to cultivate that, they’ll dedicate specific days throughout the challenge for reflection and community conversations through video chats. A press release states there’s some confusion on Equity vs. Equality and why is it important. Officials say equality is giving everyone the same thing while equity is giving everyone what they need to have the same experience. By looking at equity, they say individuals can become more aware of how people are marginalized and what can be done to help reduce forms of oppression.



Those interested are being asked to register for the challenge by January 15th. More information and a link to register is included in the attached press release.