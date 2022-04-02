LCCC Hosts Annual Salute To The Stars Celebration

April 2, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An evening of celebration, tears, hugs, laughter and live music was had by guests recently at Livingston County Catholic Charities’ Salute to the Stars Celebration.



STARS honored were Foster Care Parents Teri and Miguel Cancel and Special Ministries volunteer Preston Sporer. Several staff were recognized for their 20+ years of service at LCCC and in the community.



State Representative Ann Bollin honored LCCC’s recently deceased co-worker and Director of Substance Abuse Prevention, Megan Palmer, with a Lifetime Achievement Tribute from the House of Representatives. Officals say tears were shed as they continue to grieve her loss but Rep. Bollin brought joy to all who knew Megan in celebrating her tremendous work in the county with substance abuse prevention and education.



The special guest speaker of the evening was Rebecca Raether-Hartman, who shared her personal journey with mental health and addiction to healing and New Tomorrows for her and her family.



Funds raised from the event help support the critical services the agency provides to Livingston County residents. LCCC Executive Director Mark Robinson said the support that they receive from donors, guests and sponsors strengthen their ability to provide life-changing and life-saving services.



More information is available in the attached press release.