LCAR Announces Top Realtors For 2021

February 14, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Livingston County Association of Realtors has announced their annual awards for 2021.



2021’s Affiliate of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, and Realtor of the Year were announced at the Livingston County Association of Realtor’s (LCAR) General Membership Meeting, held earlier this month at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township, according to an LCAR release.



The 2021 Realtor of the Year is Paul Harmon, broker/owner of Harmon Real Estate. A 3rd generation realtor, Harmon has served on the Association’s Board of Directors since 2015 in several roles including President. A Fowlerville Fair “Citizen of the Year,” Harmon is known for his involvement in the Fowlerville community, including its Business Association and Downtown Development Authority.



The Volunteer of Year is Laura Toms, associate broker of Century 21 Affiliated. An Association member since 1986, Toms was recognized for her years of work within it and all of her community service.



Finally, the 2021 Affiliate of the Year is Jamie Wasil of the Cislo Title Company. Wasil has been in the title industry for 17 years and is known for always saying “yes” to sponsoring, supporting, and attending LCAR and community events.



View the complete release from the LCAR attached below.