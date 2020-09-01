LCCA Hosting Drive-In Movies At Historic Howell Theater

September 1, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two highly acclaimed documentaries are being shown this week in conjunction with discussions on school development and resilience.



The Livingston County Community Alliance is hosting the drive-in movie events in the backlot of the Historic Howell Theater, with remote viewing options available via zoom. The first showing is at dusk tonight and features Resilience, a one-hour documentary that delves into the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences or ACE’s and the birth of a new movement to treat and prevent toxic stress.



The other film titled Paper Tigers will be shown at dusk Wednesday and follows six troubled teens over the course of a year at Lincoln Alternative High School in rural Walla Walla, Washington. Despite upheaval in their home lives, the students find the support they need at Lincoln to make academic progress and find less destructive ways of coping.



Youth-Led Prevention Specialist Sarah McGeorge

commented that both films share insights from various perspectives that can help to create a comprehensive dialogue about what can and should be done to strengthen communities. The Alliance works to prevent and reduce youth substance use. McGeorge told WHMI their goal with the events is to educate the community and help create more conversation about ACE’s. McGeorge said they want to take action to help the community understand the link between ACE’s and youth substance use. By talking about it, she said they can teach community members about reducing toxic stress - which then in turn can help reduce youth substance use.



After the showings, a discussion will be held on Zoom Thursday evening to talk about the films and Adverse Childhood Experiences. Registration is required for all of the events. A link is provided, along with more information in the attached press release.