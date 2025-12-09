Livingston County Issues Intent To Use Bonds For Public Safety Improvements

December 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted to approve a resolution authorizing publication of a notice of intent to issue bonds for public safety upgrades.



It states the county declares its official intent to issue its limited tax general obligation bonds in one or more series in the aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $12,900,000 to finance all or part of the cost of the project. Financing would be done using available funds from the Capital Improvement Fund.



Commissioner Nick Fiani told WHMI News the money already is there, saved over time, with payments already going out. Bonds would only be used to free up cash for other emergencies, if needed.



"We're still heavily researching and doing our due diligence if we want to utilize bonding as a funding source for the communication tower project," he said. "There are, at this point in time, no concrete plans to actually proceed with issuing the bonds. This is just simply a formality to allow us the option to, if that's an avenue we want to go down."



Fiani insists taxpayers would not be asked to any bonds used to offset the cost.



"Because of our AAA bond rating and our incredible credit score, so to speak, we are qualified for a very low bond interest rate," he added. "If the bond interest rate is lower than the interest rate, or return on investment we get for holding the cash, it would be more advantageous to keep the cash on hand and let it continue to accumulate interest, and make payments as we go."



The resolution states the county proposes to issue its tax-exempt bonds in one or more series to finance improvements to public safety and emergency communications systems in Livingston County, “including, but not limited to, acquiring, constructing, and installing new public safety and emergency communications systems and components, new additions to Michigan’s Public Safety Communications System in Livingston County, replacing existing public safety and emergency communications systems and components thereof, including without limitation first responder radios, system, and pagers for public safety and emergency communications, renovating, remodeling, equipping, furnishing, improving, and constructing additions to public safety and emergency communications facilities, as well as all other work, appurtenances, utility, parking, and site improvements related to public safety and emergency communications systems, components, and facilities (the “Project”), and improvements can be financed most economically and efficiently by the County through the exercise of the powers conferred by Act 34, Public Acts of Michigan, 2001, as amended (“Act 34”); WHEREAS, it is anticipated that the County will advance all or a portion of the costs of the Project prior to the issuance of the Bonds, such advance to be repaid from proceeds of the Bonds upon the issuance thereof”.



A link to the resolution is provided.



Issues with communication were initially made public by some first responders; highlighting the need for improvements long overdue that were impacting public safety.



A resolution from the Brighton Area Fire Authority states “this degradation of public safety communications infrastructure falls below acceptable operational standards and poses a direct and immediate threat to the safety of the public and our first responders”.



That letter is attached. A response issued by county Board Chair Jay Drick at the time last September is also attached.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy threw out his thoughts at call to the public - saying they might not be very popular but something to just think about. He thanked the board for entertaining the bond resolution and felt it was a great idea, saying after listening to the conversations of technology and infrastructure, it’s clear “it’s going to cost us”. He also noted municipalities and department budgets are limited.



Murphy said he was just “planting a seed” but thinks it would be fiscally responsible for the entire county when it comes to communications, infrastructure, and technology that the county really needs to look at a small millage. He said “I know nobody wants to do that and it’s not popular”. Murphy added the county is very conservative but he doesn’t think they are doing themselves any favors on a county-wide level if they don’t have a long-term solution to this - saying it could be set up as a consortium, with municipalities contributing county-wide. Murphy said he felt every municipality would get behind it and whether they have a police or fire department or not, they still rely on technology or the benefit of it.



The resolution was approved by Committee in a meeting held prior to the regular board meeting. Commissioners Dave Domas, Doug Helzerman, Melvin Paunovich, and Frank Sample were absent.