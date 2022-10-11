LESA Educator National Award Finalist

October 11, 2022

A local educator is a finalist for a national award.



The Association for Career and Technical Education announced that Laura Saline has been selected as a 2022 ACTE Region I Counseling and Career Development Professional finalist. Saline is the Career and College Readiness Coordinator for the Livingston Educational Service Agency.



The award is said to recognize the finest Career and Technical Education (CTE) educators at the middle and secondary school levels who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students, and dedication to improving CTE in their schools and communities.



Executive Director for Livingston ESA Career Development Michelle Radcliffe said she is thrilled for Saline to be one of 5 finalists to win the national counseling and career development award. She says her “passion, dedication, and community relations are unmatched, and our students in Livingston County benefit every day because of Laura's work”.



Saline is one of five finalists for the 2023 national title. The winner will be announced at the ACTE Awards Gala, an award presentation recognizing the best CTE educators in the country to be held on November 30th.



Details are available in the attached release.