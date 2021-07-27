Stuff The Bus Event Seeks To Collect Backpacks & School Supplies

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Donations of backpacks and school supplies will be collected during an upcoming Stuff the Bus event to help give local students a good start to a new school year.



It’s part of the Livingston Educational Service Agency’s 20th annual Backpacks for Kids project that provides basic supplies and backpacks at no cost to students throughout the county whose families might be experiencing financial difficulties. The goal is to again distribute 1,000 backpacks to students in preschool through 12th grade.



Great Start Coordinator Robin Schutz tells WHMI various community partners and businesses have been collecting donations but in addition, they’ll be hosting a Stuff the Bus event on Friday, August 6th. A Livingston ESA Bus will be at the Howell Wal-Mart from 10am to 2pm and families shopping for school supplies are encouraged to pick up an extra set of pencils, pack of paper, or a backpack as a contribution to the campaign.



In addition to the Stuff the Bus event, donations can be dropped off Monday through Thursday at the Livingston ESA Education Center on West Grand River in Howell. That’s where the distribution event will take place on Thursday, August 12th. It will operate as a drive-thru event and there are different time slots for the five local school districts.



More information is available in the attached press release and web link.