Participants Sought For Leadership Livingston Program

September 3, 2019

Those interested in becoming better leaders will have that opportunity through a local program.



Leadership Livingston is a series of sessions over an eight month period designed to expand leadership potential in Livingston County and immerses participants in community issues. The program was initiated by Cleary University and the Brighton and Howell Chambers of Commerce in 1992, and is modeled after similar leadership development programs operating successfully across the country. It is designed to bring together individuals with diverse backgrounds and experiences who have demonstrated a talent for and a commitment to leadership. Participants start in October learning about leadership and traveling around the county from month to month, interacting with community leaders from diverse sectors. They will also practice strategy and collaboration with participating local non-profit boards.



Class size is limited and applications are open to persons working or living in Livingston County. Application information can be found through the provided link and attachment. (JM)