Local Retailers Keeping Alcohol Out Of The Hands Of Minors

July 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com.





Local businesses again excelled when it comes to not selling alcohol to minors.



The Livingston County Community Alliance, in conjunction with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, has again been conducting alcohol compliance checks to enforce liquor law sales in Livingston County.



Since June, the Sheriff’s Office has visited 124 retailers. Out of those, 116 people refused to sell to the underage decoys – marking a compliance rate of 93%. This year’s rate was down slightly from the year prior. In 2024, 125 checks were conducted with 119 retailers refusing to sell for a 95% compliance rate.



The LCCA said it believes that with the help of local businesses refusing to sell alcohol to underage people, the Livingston County community can avoid the problems that come with underage drinking.



The LCCA says selling alcohol is a legitimate business that plays a vital role in the community but it’s a privilege that has specific responsibilities attached to it.



The non-profit congratulated and thanked the businesses for fulfilling their responsibilities, and it looks forward to their continued support in the future.



A full listing of businesses that passed the checks is attached.



“The Livingston County Community Alliance is a countywide, anti-drug coalition that aims to unite the Livingston County community to reduce and prevent youth substance use and to live a safe and drug free lifestyle. Our purpose is to connect the Livingston County community to establish and promote healthy community norms concerning the use of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco”.