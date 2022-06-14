Construction Starts Wednesday On Latson Road

June 14, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A construction project is starting up this week on a busy road in Oceola Township – meaning motorists should brace for delays.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that a pavement rehabilitation and shoulder gravel project will start Wednesday on Latson Road from M-59 to Allen Road.



The Commission says there will be high traffic impact and motorists should expect major delays.



Two-way traffic will be maintained through flag control.



All work is weather dependent. The target completion date is July 11th.