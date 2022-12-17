LACASA's Starry Night Toy Drive Wrapping Up

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The LACASA Center’s Starry Night Toy Drive is wrapping up.



Today marks the final day to drop off new, unwrapped gifts, toys or gift cards at the LACASA Collection resale boutique in Howell. The store is open from 10am to 6pm.



All gifts go directly to children living in the LACASA Crisis Shelter and those who participate in the agency’s Children’s Counseling Program. LACASA clients who are parents will also have an opportunity to select gifts for their children.



LACASA’s Director of Communications Jessica Bergum told WHMI this is one of their favorite times of the year. She says this is the 5th year of the toy drive and every year it gets bigger and bigger - stressing they are extremely thankful for the generosity of the community and how much everyone gives back.



Toys and gifts are needed for boys and girls of all ages – ranging from infants to teens. This year’s biggest need was said to be for VISA or discount-store gift cards for tweens and teens. Donors can place gifts under the store’s giving tree and write their name, or initials, on a star ornament to be hung on the tree. In return, donors will receive an in-store discount coupon.



