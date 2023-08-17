LACASA Hosts 2023 Denim & Diamonds Fundraiser

August 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Wild West will return to Howell for a night of boot-rocking fun at LACASA Center’s annual Denim & Diamonds fundraising event.



Denim & Diamonds is set for Saturday, September 16th from 5 to 10pm at the Triple Diamonds Alpaca Ranch. The “jeans-preferred” event includes gambling, dinner, live music, dancing, a grand finale fireworks display, and more.



Advance registration is required for the event, which features old favorites and new offerings including a bourbon tasting bar, alpaca photo ops, Silver Star Saloon and cigar bar, savory barbeque dinner, and music from country artist Kari Holmes.



Guests can play casino games for a chance to win great prizes at the Lady Luck Raffle. They can also purchase tickets to go Diamond Mining where everyone wins something—a gemstone, sparkling cubic zirconia, or the ultimate prize - a $6,500 diamond.



Denim & Diamonds tickets are $125 and include parking, dinner, beer & wine, a gambling loot starter kit, games, prizes and entertainment.



Tickets can be purchased online via the provided link or in-person at LACASA Center.



Advance reservations are required by Wednesday, September 6th.



All proceeds from the fundraiser and the Diamond Mine raffle stay local and benefit victims of child abuse and domestic and sexual violence in the community.