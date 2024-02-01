"Cornhole For A Cause" To Benefit LACASA Saturday

February 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A cornhole fundraiser is planned this weekend to benefit a local non-profit.



Cornhole for a Cause will take place this Saturday in Cleary Commons at the Cleary University campus in Genoa Township.



Funds raised will benefit LACASA Center, which provides comprehensive services for victims of child abuse and interpersonal violence. The locally-based nonprofit also spearheads county-wide education and awareness programs to help prevent abuse and keep our community safer. It recently relocated to a newly constructed facility on Tooley Road in Howell.



Local business owner and event host Dan Brockway tells WHMI he’s always been a big believer in LACASA and the work that it does, saying the community is “lucky to have such a great resource right in our backyard”. Over the past couple of years, Brockway said he’s developed somewhat of an addiction to cornhole and was able to get local players to come out to benefit LACASA – adding the goal is to raise funds for the non-profit but also awareness.



Those interested can register in advance or at the event on Saturday. Teams of two players can compete in two different divisions that offer something for all skill levels.



Brockway said the advanced division starts at 11am and is for higher-end players. Those just looking to have some fun can come out for the social division, which starts at 3pm.



Brockway further encouraged the public to just come hang out and watch “some of the best cornhole players in the state”.



The cost is $80 per advanced team and $50 per social team – with over $2500 in payouts to be awarded.



Details and registration information are available in the attached flyer. A press release from LACASA about its recent move to its forever home and the services it provides is also attached.