LACASA's Clothesline Project Exhibit Underway

April 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A powerful exhibit that coincides with National Sexual Assault Awareness Month is underway.



The LACASA Center is joining with Cleary University to support survivors of sexual violence through “The Clothesline Project” – described as a “powerful T-shirt exhibit that conveys the magnitude of how sexual violence affects victims, survivors and the community”.



The Clothesline Project exhibit will hang in the Cleary Commons through Wednesday, April 19th. Viewing hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:30am to 3pm. The T-shirts on the clothesline include symbolic messages from survivors and supporters.



Cleary will also will host a Clothesline Project presentation, discussion, and DIY event on Wednesday, April 19th from noon to 2 pm in Cleary Commons.



It will feature LACASA Sexual Assault Team Manager Sherry Boroto who will discuss the dynamics of sexual assault. The public is welcome to attend and create their own T-shirt in support of survivors. Cleary will provide T-shirts and art supplies.



Boroto says the Clothesline Project provides a sense of support for victims and survivors and they invite the public to attend the discussion and join in creating T-shirts that give voice to this complex issue.



Associate Dean of Students Matt Oliver said Cleary is honored to partner with LACASA for such a powerful cause. He said it’s their hope that the Clothesline Project will be an empowering event for survivors of sexual violence and an inspiring one for their supporters. Oliver said they also hope the event brings deeper awareness to the community about the current reality of sexual violence in local communities and “the importance of participating in causes that seek to stop violence that is so destructive across the world.”



The Clothesline Project began in 1990 in Cape Cod, MA, when 31 T-shirts were hung by victims of sexual assault as a way to express their emotions. Since that time, Clothesline Projects are exhibited internationally every April during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The expressive initiative raises public awareness about the impact of sexual violence experienced by girls, boys, women and men throughout the world.



A press release is attached.