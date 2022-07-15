Concerns Prompt Cancellation Of Classic Car Show In Brighton

July 15, 2022

A classic car show that coincides with a popular concert series in downtown Brighton has been canceled following safety concerns.



The Kiwanis Club of Brighton recently kicked off its 45th season of Millpond concerts, which take place on Sundays with a new start time of 6pm.



The concert series is a community family tradition with music, food and classic cars along Main Street. However, it has been announced that the Classic Cars on Main Street portion of the event has been canceled for the remaining concerts.



Organizers say the Sunday event has grown and at the same time, created a major safety problem in downtown Brighton. After reviewing the issue with Brighton Police, DPW, the Brighton Area Fire Authority and Brighton Kiwanis, it was determined the safety of the community and the concert-goers was important and the show would be canceled.



Main Street will still be closed from St. Paul to Hyne Street for concert overflow and vendors. The concerts will continue to run from 6 to 8pm.



This Sunday’s show will feature Magic Bus – offering a “musical trip back to the Woodstock era”.



