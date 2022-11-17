Kensington Road Closure To Impact Traffic Saturday

November 17, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of a busy road in Brighton Township will be closed Saturday and motorists should expect to encounter major delays.



Kensington Road will be closed at Buno Road starting at 7am on Saturday. The work involves pavement repairs and the project is expected to wrap up by 3pm.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact and motorists should expect major delays.



Traffic will be under flag control at the Buno Road and Kensington Road intersection.



Only northbound Kensington Road traffic will be allowed. Southbound Kensington Road will be closed at Jacoby Road.



A map is attached.