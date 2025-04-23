Judge Rules Evidence of Other Offenses Admissible in Case Against Former HVS Substitute Teacher

April 23, 2025

Amanda Forrester



An Oakland County judge recently ruled that evidence of other offenses against minors is admissible in a case against a former substitute teacher at Huron Valley Schools.



According to an article from The Oakland Press, “Oakland County Circuit Judge Yasmine Poles ruled that evidence of other offenses against minors listed in a motion by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is admissible in the case against Daugherty.



White Lake Township resident Timothy Daugherty, 61, was charged with six counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct after he was accused of inappropriately touching students at Spring Mills Elementary School in HIghland Township.



The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said the first allegations were reported in April of 2024.



Daugherty was arraigned on Sept. 4, where bond was set at $75,000 cash/surety with a 10% provision. The Oakland Press article said he was released on bond, and drug and alcohol testing was suspended last week.



Second degree criminal sexual conduct is a felony that has a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. It also requires lifetime electronic monitoring upon parole from prison, mandatory AIDS/STI testing and DNA to be taken upon arrest.



A statement supplied to WHMI in September reads:



“Huron Valley Schools was made aware of information regarding allegations of misconduct involving a contracted substitute teacher named Timothy Daugherty. After a thorough investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the prosecutor has moved forward with formal charges. Please note the individual was immediately removed from the District upon learning of the allegations. HVS takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and the District has cooperated fully with law enforcement as they conducted their investigation and will continue to do so. In an effort to protect the privacy of those involved, as well as to safeguard the integrity of the investigation, HVS refers all questions to law enforcement. If you or someone you know has further information, please contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950. HVS recognizes the importance of maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment and are committed to upholding the trust students and their families place in us. This District is grateful for their partnership and remains focused on the mission of inspiring and building futures, one student at a time”.



Daugherty’s trial is set to start on May 5.



(photo credit: Oakland County 6th Circuit Court)