Former Substitute Teacher Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Students

September 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A former substitute teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting students in Huron Valley Schools and the families of some alleged victims are speaking out.



61-year-old Timothy Daugherty of White Lake is charged with six counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. He’s accused of inappropriately touching students at Spring Mills Elementary School in Highland Township.



Ven Johnson Law is representing 11 clients and hosted a press conference Thursday. Johnson said ten of the clients involve children that attended the school the last year or two, and one involves a criminal prosecution that was initiated years ago but later dismissed.

Johnson said incidents involving one client that took place outside of a school years ago. The others are young ladies in the 9-10-11 age range.



Parents of some victims spoke out to say they felt the district didn’t take them seriously and they were mocked, harassed, and laughed at during board meetings.



Johnson said they strongly believe there could be other victims out there – from Spring Mills or other schools or years ago – and they are continuing to conduct an extensive investigation.





The Huron Valley Schools district said it will continue to monitor this matter and cooperate with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. It provided the following statement to WHMI:



“Huron Valley Schools was made aware of information regarding allegations of misconduct involving a contracted substitute teacher named Timothy Daugherty. After a thorough investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the prosecutor has moved forward with formal charges. Please note the individual was immediately removed from the District upon learning of the allegations. HVS takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and the District has cooperated fully with law enforcement as they conducted their investigation and will continue to do so. In an effort to protect the privacy of those involved, as well as to safeguard the integrity of the investigation, HVS refers all questions to law enforcement. If you or someone you know has further information, please contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950. HVS recognizes the importance of maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment and are committed to upholding the trust students and their families place in us. This District is grateful for their partnership and remain focused on the mission of inspiring and building futures, one student at a time”.





Daugherty is due in court September 18th for a probable cause conference. He remains free on bond with a GPS tether.