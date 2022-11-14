Metroparks Offer Discounted Pricing On 2023 Passes

November 14, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Although the weather recently took a turn, Livingston County residents still have opportunities left to get outside and take advantage of their local Metroparks.



Huron-Clinton Metroparks is providing a $5 discount to residents of the five counties it serves for annual vehicle passes purchased by December 31st. Resident pricing applies to residents of Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.



The one pass can be used to access each of the 13 Metroparks across Southeast Michigan all year long. Now through the end of the year, residents can purchase their 2023 vehicle pass for $35 (or $24 for Seniors 62+). Starting January 1st, the 2023 Metroparks annual pass will again cost $40 for residents ($29 for Seniors 62+) of the five counties served or $45 for non-residents ($34 for Seniors 62+).



Additionally, 2023 passes can be used immediately - before the new year begins.



Metroparks Director Amy McMillan says purchasing an annual pass is the best way to experience everything the diverse Metroparks have to offer and it’s a great value. She says “Nothing else matches it in terms of what you get and how affordable it can be to get out and enjoy the great outdoors, which the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced just how important that can be. It truly is an investment that keeps on giving all year long”.



Passes can be purchased at www.metroparks.com or at any Metroparks toll booth or park office. A release with more information is attached.