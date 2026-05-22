Howell's 2FOG’s Pub Honors Former Teacher Diagnosed with Dementia

May 22, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



School is almost out for summer. That’s why 2FOG’s Pub in downtown Howell is celebrating the end of the school year by honoring all teachers in the community.



The pub will be hosting a “Teacher’s Lunner” next week, meaning a lunch and dinner due to a full day of school, instead of having a brunch like the back-to-school brunch for parents that the pub hosts each year.



This year, the 2FOG’s Pub is also giving back to teachers as they kick off their summer vacation. The “Teacher’s Lunner” is taking place after school on Friday, May 29 from 2:30-6pm. Meanwhile, the school with the most sales will win a free lunch during next year’s Teacher Appreciation Day.



Owner of 2FOG’s Pub, Holly Fletcher, says 20% of all food sales will be donated to Tracy Foltz, a former teacher at Voyager Elementary School in Howell who was recently diagnosed with dementia.



“She has given so much to our children, not just as a teacher, she has mothered, loved, and disciplined them to shape them to be better students,” said Fletcher. “We want to help her out as much as possible, and with the community’s help, we should be able to raise a good sum of money.”



Fletcher also says the pub will be accepting additional donations for the cause. More information about Mrs. Foltz’s journey with dementia is posted below.