Community Rallies Behind Former Elementary School Teacher with Dementia Diagnosis

April 30, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The community is coming together to support a beloved teacher who touched many lives while working at Voyager Elementary School in Howell. Tracy Foltz had to step away from her teaching career after she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.



FTD is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes shrinkage in the brain's frontal and temporal lobes, primarily affecting personality, behavior, and language. Unlike Alzheimer's, FTD often strikes adults between the ages of 45–65. Symptoms include severe personality changes, social inappropriateness, apathy, or language difficulties that worsen over time.



Tracy’s sister, Gale Sasser, says she's been so brave with all the testing she's had to endure over the last year. “My sister's condition has progressed more rapidly than any of us expected,” said Gale.



A friend and former colleague at Voyager Elementary, Jennifer Hibbard, says Tracy always had a smile on her face, loved to read, and would give the shirt off her back for someone in need.



One of Tracy’s former students now studying at Michigan State University, Jack Vohwinkle, says she’s an incredible teacher with the kindest, most genuine soul. “She has touched my life, and so many others, in such a meaningful way,” said Jack.



Tracy’s daughter, Sara Hamilton, describes her mother as a once a vibrant teacher who touched countless lives. Sara says over the past few months, this rare and devastating condition has slowly taken away her mother's ability to communicate and care for herself.



Meanwhile, Sara says a GoFundMe has been set up to help cover certain costs like medical appointments and ongoing care, medications and treatments, in-home care and support services, as well as safety modifications to Tracy's home.



“Watching someone you love disappear in spirit while still being physically present is something I would not wish on anyone,” said Sara.



A link to a GoFundMe page set up to help Tracy and her family is posted below.



Photo/Sharon Barlow