Howell Recreation Launches Community Survey

June 7, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new community survey aims to reach members of the Howell area to help grow an understanding of what the community would like to see when it comes to recreation.



The Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority was formed in 2006 and serves residents in the City of Howell, Oceola, Genoa, Marion, and Howell Township.



Officials say the community survey was created in an effort to learn what people in the area might want them to focus more on, let them know what they are doing well at, and provide input on any new programs or activities they want them to bring to Howell.



More information and a link to the survey are available in the attached press release.