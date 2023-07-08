Melon Classic Golf Outing & Melon Ball Return This Month

July 8, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Recreation is kicking off Melon Festival season this month with a golf outing and gala event.



The 63rd annual Howell Melon Festival is August 18th, 19th, and 20th. However, the Howell Area Parks & Recreation Authority is getting things rolling on July 21st with its 2nd Annual Melon Classic Golf Scramble at the newly renovated Chemung Hills Golf Club and Banquet Center. Participants will play 18 holes of golf with a catered breakfast and lunch, as well as appetizers and prizes.



The following day on Saturday, July 22nd will mark the annual Melon Ball, also at Chemung Hills. This year’s gala features a traditional sit-down dinner, a first taste of this year’s melon seltzer and melon wine, and the Mainstreet Dueling Pianos. Organizers say the Dueling Pianos were one of the most popular acts from festivals past and this event offers a chance to see them this year. Also being honored will be this year’s “Melon Royalty” - four individuals nominated by the community for their contributions and dedication to Howell.



Meanwhile organizers announced that for the actual Melonfest event in August, they’re bringing back the craft and vendor show to Grand River. Arts, crafts, food, and business vendors interested in being a part of this year’s festival are currently being sought.



More information is available in the provided link and attached releases.