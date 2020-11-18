Howell Closes City Hall To The Public

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Per the recent order by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, all City of Howell offices will be closed to the public starting Wednesday and until further notice.



Following continuing increases in COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations, state health authorities issued renewed gathering restrictions Sunday. That has prompted many area municipalities to scale back their operations to the public.



In Howell, residents attempting to make a utility bill payment can do so online, by phone or via the drop box located in the lobby of City Hall. Residents attempting to pay parking tickets can also use the drop box. Permit forms can be found on the city’s website, cityofhowell.org. Those with questions or needing to conduct other city business, including non-emergency police services, are asked to call 517-546-3500 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, they are expecting a high call volume and ask that callers leave a voicemail which will be returned as soon as possible.



Other municipalities that have closed their offices are the City of Brighton, the villages of Pinckney and Milford and Howell Township. Details are at whmi.com.