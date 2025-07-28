Howell City Manager Erv Suida To Retire After 27 Years

July 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





After four years as manager for the City of Howell, and 23 years with the city’s Department of Public Works, Erv Suida announced his intent to retire on August 8th at Monday’s City Council meeting.



During his time as city manager, Suida invested heavily in city staff, creating a strong culture of public servants, while also ensuring a proper succession. Kristi Troy, current Planning & Zoning Administrator and Deputy City Manager, will step in as interim city manager starting August 8th.



A release states “For 27 remarkable years, Suida has shaped the Howell community, positioned it as a leader of good civic governance, and created a lasting legacy for residents and visitors alike. Among his achievements were four years of balanced city budgets, renovated city hall, an economic development boom in downtown, which helped earn Downtown Howell Main Street U.S.A. accolades, the Fire & Ice Depot, improvements at Scofield Beach Park and more. His leadership helped guide Howell through significant growth and improvements”.



It goes on to state that Suida never expected to become city manager. As a U.S. Army specialist, serving as a tank mechanic and combat medic, “he was most comfortable getting his hands dirty as the former director of public service”. During those 23 years with Department of Public Works (DPW), Suida managed the operations of the DPW, including Howell’s water system, wastewater system and treatment, parks, cemetery, facility management, engineering and construction departments.



Suida commented “It has been an honor and a joy to serve this great city, but I didn’t do it alone. I am fortunate to be surrounded by an incredible team of public servants, all of whom believe in Howell and want the city to succeed. I am proud of the work we have accomplished together for this great community and I think it is the right time to pass the baton to the next city manager”.



With annual evaluation reports consistently exceeding city council’s expectations; Suida is said to have been a champion of continuous improvement efforts, enhanced the city’s organizational culture, supporting professional development and a spirit of belonging, and has directed efforts to tell the stories of Howell’s historic diversity and inclusion.



Mayor Bob Ellis said “Erv’s impact on Howell extends far beyond bricks and mortar. His vision, integrity, and tireless dedication have left a lasting legacy that will continue to benefit our city for years to come. On behalf of the City Council and the entire community, I want to thank Erv for his exemplary service and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”



As the city enters a new chapter, Kristi Troy brings years of experience in municipal administration and urban planning, and she has served as deputy city manager since January 2025. Her understanding of Howell’s needs and priorities are said to ensure a seamless transition. The City Council asserted its confidence in “Troy’s ability to maintain the high standards of service and leadership that residents have come to expect”.



The release further states “The City of Howell congratulates Ervin Suida on his retirement and welcomes Kristi Troy as interim city manager, looking forward to continued progress and community spirit. The City of Howell emphasizes community enhancements that help residents create relationships, engage with peers, and live a life of wellness. Howell’s focus is to create an intentional destination so people of all backgrounds can develop community, with designs that encourage and enable real human interaction and support residents and guests in living a fulfilling life”.



Council is expected to determine the selection process for the next city manager during the next three months.



Suida's official retirement letter is attached.