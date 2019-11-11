Howell Chamber Rebranding "Good Morning Livingston" Program

November 11, 2019

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is shifting the focus of its morning program, “Good Morning Livingston”.



The Chamber is giving Good Morning Livingston a facelift; rebranding the informational morning event as “We ARE Livingston”. Program enhancements are said to focus more on hot issues, and universally beneficial expertise, with topics ranging from cyber security to the future of regional education systems.



This month’s program, set for this Tuesday, November 12th, features Keynote Speaker Dr. Regina Banks-Hall, Chair of Graduate & Professional Studies for Cleary University. Dr. Banks-Hall will be focusing on the generational characteristics and how-to best utilize generational knowledge when leading and managing a team in the workplace. Event organizers say that education, work habits and even the benefits employees look for differ from generation to generation; and with several generations active in the workplace, it can be a challenge to navigate. Guests are invited to discover the best way to communicate and lead the diverse groups that make up a business.



Other program enhancements include a rotating venue at member businesses through all of Livingston County and an opportunity to maximize networking with additional time offered before the presentations begin. The upcoming We ARE Livingston event will be held at 7:45am at Citizens Insurance Agency in Howell. Details are available at the attachment below.