More Road Construction Projects Scheduled This Week

July 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two more road projects with high traffic impact are taking place this week in Tyrone and Howell Townships.



In Tyrone Township, a road rehabilitation project started Monday on Hartland Road, from north of White Lake Road to the County line. That project will be ongoing through Friday, July 28th.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises there will be high traffic impact as Hartland Road will be under flag control. An alternate route is advised during construction.



The Road Commission further noted that State Road, a continuation of Hartland Road, into the City of Fenton is open to southbound traffic only at the county line.



In Howell Township, a gravel road improvement project is scheduled to begin today on Marr Road from Burkhart Road to Byron Road. That project is only expected to take a couple of days and be completed on Wednesday. That section of Marr Road will be open to local traffic only and an alternate route is advised during the construction.



Advisories and maps are attached for both projects.