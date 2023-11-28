Handel's Messiah At Historic Hartland Music Hall

November 28, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Fans of Handel’s Messiah are in for a musical treat this December at the historic Hartland Music Hall.



The Hartland Messiah Chorus is preparing for its annual performance of the famous choral oratorio written in 1741.



Directed by Kelly Falls, the chorus performs the entire piece each year on the second Saturday of December. This year, that falls on Dec. 09. The performance begins at 4pm at Music Hall in Hartland. The chorus whose sole purpose is this annual presentation, will be accompanied by Richard Helderop on the vintage pipe organ.



This is the landmark 90th annual performance of the annual holiday tradition.



Hartland benefactor J. Robert Crouse began the local performances in the 1930s. They continue today as a living memorial to Mr. Crouse and his legacy.



Tickets are $15.00 on EventBrite.com bit.ly/HartlandMessiah2023 and at the door while they last.



Hartland Messiah Chorus is a 501c34 non-profit community chorus.



The historic Hartland Music Hall is at 3119 Avon St. in Hartland.