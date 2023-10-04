New Group Bringing Community Together To Serve Grievers

October 4, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A newly formed group is hosting an event this weekend designed to bring the community together to support grievers.



The Grief Alliance of Michigan is hosting “Coming Together in Grief” this Saturday, October 7th from 1pm to 4pm in the auditorium of Howell High School.



The Grief Alliance of Michigan is a network of community organizations, professional grief providers, and individuals.



Members include those who facilitate grief support groups, work for hospice, work for funeral homes, run grief support charities, provide grief counseling, and are studying to become grief therapists. Those involved share a passion for supporting those who are grieving and believe that they can do more together. The organization is dedicated to the "collaboration, communication, and collection of shared resources to better serve those who are living with grief”.



During Saturday’s event, attendees will have a chance to visit booths and learn more about the Grief Alliance, as well as other grief support organizations that are available in the area. There will be a screening of the movie “Speaking Grief,” which focuses on the idea that grief is a universal experience rather than something that needs to be fixed. It’s described as a powerful film that’s validating for those who are already grieving, and illuminating for those who wish to support others in grief.



Attendees are invited to stay after the film for a panel composed of leaders in grief support from around the community, including representatives from Arbor Hospice, Borek Jennings Funeral Homes, The Compassionate Friends, Elara Caring, GrieveWell, New Hope Center for Grief Support, and Remembering Cherubs. The panel will discuss what the community is doing well to support grievers, what challenges remain, and what to do next. It’s also an opportunity for those who are grieving to learn more about the resources in the community and have a say in what would be helpful to them.



Jennifer Pennell is a member of the Alliance and Steering Committee. She’s also a licensed funeral director and the Aftercare Coordinator with Borek Jennings Funeral Homes. In that role, Pennell interacts with all of the grievers the funeral home serves and checks in on families to see how they’re doing and coping. Pennell also makes referrals to grief support groups, counseling therapy, workshops, and seminars – some of which she hosts.



Pennell told WHMI she found she was doing a lot of referrals for services and sending people out of Livingston County, and they want to bring resources together.



The first meeting for the Alliance will take place November 9th at 7pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home in Howell, and those interested will be able to register as members of the Alliance. The next will be December 14th at 10am at New Hope Center for Grief Support.



The Alliance will meet at different locations every month, alternating between day and evening meetings to accommodate different schedules.



The Grief Alliance of Michigan is open to anyone who serves those in grief, including support group facilitators, hospice workers, counselors, therapists, clergy, funeral directors, nurses, doctors, librarians, senior center directors, social service agency employees, police officers, etc.



Pennell said the meetings are for members to network and share information, and work together for community action. She said the invitation is out to anyone in the community who works with grievers and is interested in joining to help them push forward on their mission.



For Saturday’s event, Pennell says anyone grieving will appreciate the video and it will provide a lot of validation for how they’re feeling. She said it’s also a powerful movie for those who want to support grievers in their lives and help them but anybody who wants to be a little more grief-conscious or grief-aware can benefit from both the movie and the panel.



Pennell was a recent guest on WHMI’s Viewpoint program. A link is provided.