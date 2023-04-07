Green Oak Township Police Announce Promotions

April 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some recent promotions within the Green Oak Township Police Department have been announced that will result in increased service for residents and businesses.



With the ever-growing community and its commitment to deliver the highest level of service to residents, the Department said it was proud to announce the promotion of Officer Matthew Hughes to Detective, Officer Brittany Besso to Sergeant and Officer Timothy Nisenbaum to Sergeant.



The promotions allow the department to provide 24-hour supervision and Detective Hughes will be Green Oak Township’s first Detective.



Detective Hughes has worked for the Department since December 2004 and is an Assist Team Leader with the Livingston Regional SWAT Team. Hughes is the Department’s lead firearms instructor, Evidence Technician and Field Training Officer.



Detective Hughes was one of the lead investigators of the kidnapping that occurred at Olive Garden in January 2010. The Department says he’s been a fantastic Officer and they look forward to having him in his new position.



Sergeant Besso has worked for Department since October 2015 and is an Operator with the Livingston Regional SWAT Team. Sergeant Besso is also an Evidence Technician, Field Training Officer, and a CPR Instructor. The Department says Sergeant Besso has always pushed herself - which made her a natural leader as an Officer and they look forward to having her take a larger leadership role within the Department now that she will be a midnight patrol Sergeant.



Sergeant Nisenbaum has worked for the Department since June of 2016 and continued to learn and gain knowledge throughout his career. Nisenbaum is a Negotiator with the Livingston Regional Crisis Negotiation Team. He was the responding Officer to a Breaking and Entering case at Medawar Jewelers in November 2018, where he was able to locate the suspect and take him into custody after a foot pursuit.



As a midnight patrol Sergeant, officials said his dedication and commitment to the department will help shape the careers of other Officers as he takes on the new leadership role.