Grants To Aid Elder Abuse Prevention & Special Ministries

January 23, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A pair of grants will help a local nonprofit continue to provide services and support for area residents.



Livingston County Catholic Charities announced Friday that a $10,000 grant from the CPPS Heritage Mission Fund will assist the Special Ministries of Livingston County program with general operations and programming, Special Ministries is a newly acquired program for Livingston County Catholic Charities, officially joining the organization last November. The program provides activities for adults with cognitive and/or physical disabilities with a focus on offering growth in personal relationships, continual learning, recreational and spiritual development.



The second grant, for $8,000, was awarded by the Harry A. & Margaret D. Towsley Foundation to support LCCC’s Prevention of Elder Abuse Neglect and Exploitation efforts in Livingston County, a program initiated in 2017 due to the tremendous rise in recent years in elder abuse. As part of the program, a coalition was formed with local and state specialists in a variety of disciplines.



You’ll find additional details on both programs in the full press release, which is posted below.