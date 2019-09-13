Grand River Water Main Project Set To Begin Monday

September 13, 2019

Howell officials say they’re set to begin a project next week to replace and add water main within the entire Grand River Avenue corridor.



The Grand River Water Main Replacement project consists of installation of new water main by means of directional drilling from the west city limits to Chestnut Street, installation of new water main within the roadway from Chestnut to Barnard Street, and installing new water main in the greenbelt from Barnard Street to the east city limits. The city awarded the contract for the project to Springline Excavating, which will begin phase one of construction this Monday, September 16th. That will include the segment of water main on the north side of Grand River from Chestnut to Walnut, which is scheduled to be completed by October 11th.



The second stage will focus on the north side of Grand River from State Street to Barnard, and is scheduled to begin on October 7th and be completed November 1st. Officials say the project will help improve the water system reliability and fire flow conditions in the Central Business District. Because the new water main for both segments will generally be located within the parking lane on the north side of Grand River, parking will not be allowed where the contractor is working.



Officials say that daily lane closures of the northernmost drive lane will also occur resulting in possible traffic delays. They add that water will need to be shut down a couple of times during the project, but that all affected properties will be notified a few days in advance of the shutdown, although there is always the possibility that the old main may need to be shut down in an emergency situation. (JK)