Whitmer's Call For "Common Ground" Met By GOP Opposition

January 28, 2021

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her third annual State of the State Address Wednesday night, highlighting both successes and challenges still to overcome during the continuing pandemic.



Speaking from her Capitol office, the Democratic Governor said 2020 was a tough year and acknowledged the more than 14,000 lives lost to COVID-19. She noted that over the past year, people confronted historic converging crises – a worldwide pandemic, the recession it caused, a 500-year flooding event, a nationwide call against racial inequity, and a deeply divisive election. Based on the political environment this past year, Whitmer said people might think Republicans and Democrats in Lansing can’t find common ground on much of anything but the reality was that they took real bipartisan action to get things done – noting she signed two balanced, bi-partisan budgets that prioritized public schools, public safety and public health.



In her speech, the Governor announced the 'Michigan Back to Work' plan to help end the COVID-19 pandemic, grow the economy and get families and businesses back on their feet. Whitmer has been at odds with the GOP-controlled Legislature over public health orders but commented that she’ll continue reaching out to Republicans in Lansing in an effort to find common ground to grow the economy, make good use of this non-election year and work together.



That attempt was rebuffed by Michigan House Republicans who earlier in the day threatened to withhold billions to K-12 schools unless Whitmer gives up her administration’s power to prohibit in-person instruction and sports to local health departments. Senate Republicans, meanwhile, lashed out over COVID-19 restrictions being issued without their input by blocking 13 of the Democratic governor's nominees to various state boards.



In response to Whitmer's address, Republican State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township disputed the notion the Governor had worked across the aisle, saying that she had been, "entirely unwilling to join forces in addressing and overcoming our shared challenges, including, and especially, responding to COVID-19 — with disastrous results." Theis referenced the administration's actions to curb the coronavirus, which has killed more than 14,400 Michiganders, as a "unilateral crusade" that "led to the decimation of industries, businesses and jobs; a broken unemployment agency; a directionless education system; the unfortunate loss of life in our state’s nursing homes; and now a flailing plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, which will further delay the recovery."



Theis' interpretation of Whitmer's actions in handling the pandemic was disputed by Livingston County Democratic Party Chair Judy Daubenmier, who told WHMI, that the “The governor is absolutely correct that the first step to rebuilding the state’s economy is driving down covid infections and deaths. The proof is in the numbers: Michigan is one of only two US states with fewer than 25 new daily cases per 100,000 people and one of only two with no county with more than 50 new daily cases per 100,000.” Daubenmier also noted that she believes that mandating mask use and limiting large gatherings have made it possible to keep many businesses operating.



Looking forward, Whitmer stated that her budget will fund academic recovery, school infrastructure improvements, and support for students’ physical and mental health. The Governor also announced that she’ll be reconvening members of the Return to School Advisory Council – a group that will provide guidance to policymakers, districts and schools about how best to promote comprehensive recovery.



Over the next year, the Whitmer Administration is expected to announce initiatives and projects big and small – from tech, mobility and manufacturing growth to clean energy and road construction to help create needed jobs. Whitmer highlighted a bi-partisan, $106 million relief bill that directed $55 million to help small businesses impacted by COVID including restaurant owners. She again talked about her Michigan COVID Recovery Plan that involves distributing vaccines, getting kids back on track, supporting small businesses, and jumpstarting the economy. The plan includes another call on the Legislature to permanently extend unemployment benefits from 20 weeks to 26 weeks.



Whitmer also referenced the Prescription Drug Task Force, which recently announced a plan to lower costs and increase drug price transparency. A bipartisan group of leaders worked on legislation, including former Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville who Whitmer recognized in the speech. Vaupel was term-limited but served as chair of the House Health Policy Committee for the past 4 years and had introduced legislation to help lower the cost of prescription drugs.



A link to view the full State of the State address is provided.