Man Arraigned On Felony Charges Following Police Chase

July 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man who led authorities on a chase through two counties that ended with him crashing a stolen truck in Genoa Township is facing numerous felony charges.



60-year-old Golden Allen Brown of Fenton was arraigned in 55th District Court in Mason on seven felony charges including carjacking, 1st-degree home invasion, and fleeing and eluding. Brown is being held without bond in the Ingham County Jail. He’s due in court for a probable cause conference July 16th.



Brown was said to be on a crime spree on Tuesday, July 2nd that started in Ingham County and involved a home invasion, vehicle theft, carjacking, and high-speed police chases before moving into Livingston County.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks at Grand River and Emmons Road, damaging both driver's side tires. The pursuit continued across Howell Township, the City of Howell and into Genoa Township before the vehicle lost control and spun out near Lawson Road into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound vehicle head-on.



The vehicle that was struck was occupied by a 19-year-old and 15-year-old, who were not injured in the crash and released at the scene.



Brown is facing separate charges in Livingston County that include 2nd degree fleeing a police officer, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, and three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer.