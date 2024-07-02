Genoa Township To Acquire 77-Acres From MDNR

July 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Genoa Township is working to acquire state-owned property that was the subject of a controversial gravel mine and seed orchard project proposed in 2021.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night and approved a land transaction agreement with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for the acquisition of roughly 77 acres on the south side of Brighton Road, east of Chilson Road.



A memo states “acquisition of the property is recommended due to environmental concerns associated with its former use as an old Act 87 dumpsite, which was covered and closed in 1971. Also, there is an underground plume of sodium/chloride (PFAS) stemming southward over the site from the former Oak Pointe Wastewater Treatment Plant (located north of the subject), which was shut down in 2015”.



There was also significant public opposition related to the DNR’s tree removal and seed orchard project involving the property in 2021. It was reminded during the meeting that the site was clear-cut by the DNR without any notification to the township.



Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI that ultimately due to environmental concerns, past and present, the township decided to acquire the property, that way it can be utilized as a park, at least in the interim, and they can make sure to protect constituents and keep monitoring what may or may not be there.



Rogers said the township put in state-ordered testing wells to monitor the sodium/chloride plume, which has been significantly dissipating and they’ve been very proactive. With PFAS, he noted they are present in basically all septic systems everywhere. PFAS are a diverse group of thousands of chemicals used in hundreds of types of man-made products that don’t break down in the environment.



Rogers said the township wants to be proactive and purchase the property and continue monitoring efforts so it could potentially be used for something years down the road, but also to make sure to protect the environment and citizens. He said hopefully the property could be utilized for recreation, maybe easy walking paths or picnic areas. Rogers noted the reason they’re moving forward now is because all of a sudden a “for auction” popped up on the property – despite the township expressing specific interest to the state two years ago.



The land transaction agreement involves various DNR Parcels totaling the 77 acres in an amount not to exceed $355,000. That passed unanimously, along with related budget amendments. Trustee Diana Lowe was absent.



A link to a previous story regarding the property is provided.