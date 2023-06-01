Fowlerville Road & Eastbound I-96 Ramps To Close Next Week

June 1, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The first phase of a construction project will be starting up next week in the Fowlerville area and motorists should plan to encounter significant delays and freeway ramp closures.



A road rehabilitation project is scheduled to begin on Fowlerville Road on Wednesday, June 7th in Handy Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact.



Fowlerville Road will be closed to thru-traffic and motorists are asked to follow posted detour routes.



It should also be noted that both I-96 eastbound ramps at Fowlerville Road will be closed. Access to businesses along the closed portion of Fowlerville Road will be maintained to and from the south.



The work is expected to be completed by the end of June. A detour map is attached.