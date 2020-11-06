Fowlerville Fire Chief Cautions Against Open Burning

November 6, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Following a major grass fire earlier this week, Fowlerville Fire Chief Bob Feig is cautioning for residents to try and hold off on open burning through the weekend.



The fire, which scorched 143 acres in Conway Township Wednesday, was likely caused by the unseasonable warm weather, which is forecast to continue through the weekend. Chief Feig says while they aren’t issuing an open burn ban, he is asking that residents put off the burning of leaves or debris until cooler, wetter weather returns later next week. But if they plan to open burn, he asks that they pay close attention to wind conditions and take extra care to do so safely.



As for the grass fire, Feig says officials with the Department of Natural Resources are finishing up their on-site inspection today. It initially started in a large field near Gregory and Allen Roads before moving north towards Chase Lake Road. Feig says firefighters acted “heroically” to keep the flames from damaging any structures.