14 New COVID Cases Confirmed Locally Over The Weekend

April 6, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend in Livingston County.



As of Sunday, there were 135 cases of local residents, with just two deaths reported, up from 121 on Friday. That’s just a fraction of the state’s total, which stands at 15,718 confirmed cases and 617 deaths according to statistics from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.



Livingston County’s totals are much less than neighboring Oakland County, which has 3,035 cases and 163 deaths or Genesee County, with 504 cases and 18 deaths. Locally, more women than men are contracting the disease, with female sufferers at 56.3% of the cases and men at 43.7%. Meanwhile, the age group that is hit hardest are those from age 50 to 59, with more 28% of all confirmed cases in the county. However, those 70 and over are most often the ones who end up hospitalized.



You can find more information about the COVID-19 response at both the county and state level at whmi.com in our Coronavirus Resources portal.