CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) RESOURCE PORTAL
March 14, 2020
For the latest list of Livingston County closures - CLICK HERE
For details on the response by the Livingston County Health Department - CLICK HERE
For details on the response from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services - CLICK HERE
For details on the response from the federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention - CLICK HERE
For a checklist to get your household ready - CLICK HERE
FAQ - CLICK HERE
Cleaning and disinfecting recommendations - CLICK HERE
What to do if you’re sick - CLICK HERE