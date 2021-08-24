Former Health Dept. Director Chastises Commissioners Over COVID Vote

August 24, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The former Director for the Livingston County Health Department has spoken out against the County’s decision to reject more than $1.5-million in state funding to support COVID response.



Last week, County Commissioners split the vote to accept the funds, 4-4, essentially turning it away. The money would have been used for Contact Tracing, Case Investigation, Testing Coordination, Violation Monitoring, Wrap Around Services, COVID 19 Infection Prevention and CDC COVID Immunizations. Several residents were vocally against it at previous County meetings, fearing there were strings attached from the state.



At Monday’s Board meeting, former Health Department Director Ted Westmeier spoke during public comment, condemning commissioners who voted against it. He pointed at how Livingston County’s positivity rate is 9%, while neighboring Oakland County is at 7%. Westmeier said he believes there is going to be another increase in the fall, and that money would prove valuable in fighting it. He cautioned that if rates, which are up 9%, go up to the point where it gets “very, very dangerous again,” some of the same actions that many are so opposed to, might have to be implemented for the safety of the community.



Westmeier then asked the County Board, “What is the benefit of not taking the money? What benefit is this county getting for not taking the money? Are you gonna give everybody a $5 check in the mail? Are you gonna add to your fund balance that you’re so, so proud of? Is our tax rate going to go even lower? I would love to have someone call me, email me...and when you tell me the benefit to this community for not accepting that money, thank you. I want you to. Commissioner (Martin) Smith, Commissioner (Brenda) Plank, Commissioner (Wes) Nakagiri, Commissioner (Jay) Drick, you own this decision. You own it.”



Public comment was split Monday, with several others sharing Westmeier’s viewpoint and asking that the County reconsider the vote with all 9 members present. The previous vote at last week's Finance Committee meeting was deadlocked due to the absence of Commissioner Carol Sue Reader. When asked why she was not present for that vote, Reader told WHMI she was absent due to an "urgent personal matter that needed my immediate attention on that date and time." When questioned how she might have voted, Commissioner Reader said she found that "to be an inappropriate question," adding that she had not heard the presentation made by current Health Department Director Dianne McCormick or what anyone else had to say that morning. "Just like when I was a judge, I don't decide issues until I have heard from all. I do not like missing any of these Commission meetings. These issues are serious and controversial. They deserve to be addressed accordingly by all of the Commissioners."



Judy Daubenmier, Chair of the Livingston Democratic Party called the decision “downright dangerous,” chiding the Board for complaining of not getting their fair share of vaccines earlier in the year, and now turning this money away.



Dan Nevich of Pinckney asked them to reconsider and called this all the “trappings of a culture war” getting in the way of helping each other.



Opponents of the money felt it wasn’t necessary and argued that COVID isn’t an issue. Anna Pennala of Brighton said she couldn’t be more proud of commissioners for turning away the money. She and Jennifer Smith, also of Brighton, urged the Board not to consider a revote, with Smith calling the idea “ridiculous and wrong” to even consider.



However, the Board of Commissioners actually set a precedent for that in March when they voted to extend the County’s State of Emergency order, and then a week later called a special meeting to reverse that when a Commissioner changed their mind.