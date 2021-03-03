Five Brighton-Area Women Chosen For Roll Of Honor

March 3, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The 2021 honorees for the Brighton Area Women’s History Roll of Honor have been announced, with five honorees being recognized during Women’s History Month in March.



Kathleen Barden is known for her philanthropic and business acumen, with a commercial lending career that spanned three decades. She has also served as a board member for numerous civic organizations including the Brighton Area Schools Education (BASE) Foundation, Work Skills Foundation and LACASA.



Therese Cremonte has been the Livingston County Emergency Manager since 2016, the first woman to hold this position, and was honored in 2018 as the Michigan Professional Emergency Manager of the Year. She also served for more than 25 years with the Michigan State Police, rising to the rank of Lieutenant, and retiring as MSP’s first female command officer at the Lansing Post.



Ellen Lafferty was a long-time special education teacher in the Brighton Area Schools and two-term President of the Brighton Education Association. After her retirement, Lafferty became involved in forming the League of Women Voters of Ann Arbor, Brighton/Howell Unit, which she currently chairs.



Colleen Monroe is an accomplished author whose first book “A Wish To Be A Christmas Tree” became an instant holiday classic that garnered attention by President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush. Monroe has also been active in Brighton Area Schools, including working since 2007 in Special Education.



Rhonda Trask has served as Co-Pastor and Church Ministries Director of Brighton Assembly of God Church since 2009 and helped found Heart’s CRI Ministries. In 2017, Trask was appointed Chair of the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services Community and Faith-based Coalition.



These women, along with the six members of the 2020 Roll of Honor, will be celebrated at a special recognition ceremony to be scheduled during August. The Roll of Honor has been recognizing women from the Brighton Area since 2003 as a part of their efforts to bring awareness to women’s contributions to society.



Pictured clockwise: Kathleen Barden; Ellen Lafferty; Therese Cremonte; Colleen Monroe and Rhonda Trask.