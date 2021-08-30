First Mosquitoes Of 2021 Carrying EEE Discovered

August 30, 2021

The first mosquito with Eastern Equine Encephalitis or EEE this year has been detected.



The discovery in Barry County follows a report by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of an EEE-positive horse from Livingston County – which state health officials say underscores the need for both Michigan residents and horse owners to take precautions.



A two-year-old Standardbred filly from Livingston County tested positive for the viral disease, which is transmitted by mosquitoes to both animals and people. The horse was not vaccinated against EEE and had to be euthanized due to her declining condition.



State health officials say the discoveries indicate that EEE is present in Michigan and people should take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.



State Veterinarian Nora Wineland says for horses, EEE is a serious but preventable disease. She said “Positive mosquito pools can help to identify areas of risk. Horse owners should work with their veterinarian to develop a plan to protect their animals.”



EEE is said to be one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S. with a 33% fatality rate among humans who become ill. EEE has a 90% fatality rate in horses that become ill. This is the first year the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories has been performing testing on mosquitoes collected by local health departments and academic partners. To date, over 43,000 mosquitoes have been tested.



Additionally, the state says West Nile virus activity in Michigan has also increased in wildlife and mosquito populations. Health officials have identified 11 positive mosquito pools and 10 infected animals in the Lower Peninsula. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported to date; however, a case has been reported in a horse from Midland County. Officials say mosquito-borne illness will continue to be a risk in Michigan until late fall when nighttime temperatures consistently fall below freezing.



